Employment: INEC begins staff recruitment ahead 2023 elections *See how to apply

Ahead of 2023 general election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has concluded plan to launch an online recruitment portal to employ adhoc staff.

In a letter to all Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) signed by the commission’s acting secretary, A.T. Yusuf, the commission disclosed that the portal would open on September 14 and close on December 14, 2022.

“The commission has approved the use of INECPRES and its reactivation for interested Applicants who wish to serve as ad-hoc staff for the 2023 General Elections,” the document said.

The electoral body added, “Consequent upon the above, the commission has directed that all interested applicants with the exception of Collation/ Returning officers must register on the INECPRES to be eligible for selection and deployment as ad hoc staff in the 2023 general elections.”

The INECPRES is for registration of ad-hoc staff (Supervisory Presiding Officers (SPOs)/ Presiding Officers (POS)/ Assistant Presiding Officers (APO)/ Registration Area Technicians (RATECHS) and RAC Managers for the 2023 General Elections.

All applicants are encouraged to fill the registration forms online – The Mobile App (for android phone only) or web portal (using the laptop/PCs) to be eligible for consideration as ad-hoc staff in 2023 general elections.

The INECPRES www.pres.inecnigeria.org opens to the public on Wednesday September 14, 2022 by 8:00 am and closes on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 by 08:00pm, according to information from INEC.

