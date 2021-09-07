Employment: Over 5,000 applicants jostle for 100 slots in Nasarawa poly



The Rector Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic Lafia, (IMAP), Dr. Justina Kotso, Tuesday, said a total of 5,540 applicants have applied for the 100 vacancies approved by the Nasarawa state government.



She stated this while presenting the institution’s 2021 budget performance report to the House committee on education in Lafia.



The Rector said the institution had screened and picked 767 qualified applicants.

She said out of the qualified applicants, 400 with first class applied for the job.

She, however, identified funding as major challenge facing the institution and appealed for more.

“His Excellency, governor Abdullahi Sule is doing his best in taking the institution to the next level of development.

“But as Oliver Twist, we are appealing for more funding as we are prepared to continue to bring new innovations for the overall development of the institution,” she said.



She therefore, called on the students not to allow themselves to be used to cause violence in the institution but continue to be law abiding for development to thrive.

Also speaking, chairman of the committee on education, Hon. Daniel Ogazi, advised the management of the institution to consider and give priority to those casual lecturers and other staff that were working for a long period of time before considering other fresh applicants in its ongoing employments.



Ogazi said absorbing the casual lecturers and other staff was in the interest of Justice, fairness, peace and for the overall development of the Polytechnic.



He said the committee would continue to collaborate with government in order to take the institution to the next level of development.

