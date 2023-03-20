Employment scam: Court remands security guard in prison

Ebenezer Ilesanmi Adefehinti, a 46-year-old security officer, has been remanded in the prison custody for defrauding three parents under the pretence of securing jobs for their children in the Department of State Service (DSS).

The order was given by Magistrate O.R Yakubu of the Akure Magistrate’s Court, sitting in Ondo state.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Augustine Omhenemhen, said that the defendant committed the offences in June, 2022 at Ayegun Oka Akoko in Ondo State.

Omhenemhen alleged that the defendant with intent to defraud falsely represented himself to be an official of the Department of State Service (DSS).

According to him, the defendant, obtained the sum of N570,000 from one Prophet Issac Adebayo, under the pretence of securing a job for his son, Daniel Adebayo, into DSS, knowing the same to be false.

Also with intent to defraud, he added that the defendant, obtained the sum of N650,000 only from one Mrs. Bola Ajidara, with a promise to assist her son, Abiola Olorundare John, in securing a job in DSS.

Omhenemhen added that the defendant, also obtained from one Bosede Adeyanju, the sum of N1,750,000, under the false pretence that he would secure employment for her family and friend, Odo Kehinde and Oladimeji Olarewaju into the security service.

The defendant, the prosecutor, said fraudulently converted the total sum of N2, 970,000, belonging to Prophet Issac Adebayo, Bola Ajidara and Bosede Adeyanju, to his own use.

Police prosecutor said that offences, contravene Sections 418, 419, 383, 390(9), 484 108(2)of the Criminal Code, Cap 37 Volume 1 Law of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

The defendant, who is standing trial on a five-count pleaded ‘not guilty to the charges levelled against him.

Omhenemhen applied for a date to go through the case file for proper prosecution.

The defence counsel, A.O Akinde, prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

In his ruling, the trial Magistrate granted the defendant bail in the sum of N2,000,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He has since adjourned the matter to March 23, 2023, for hearing.

The defendant was however remanded in prison following his inability to perfect his bail conditions.

