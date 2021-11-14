Emplug launches apps to curb unemployment, help businesses, others

As a result of growing unemployment, communication problems, insecurity and other issues affecting the economy, a technological firm, Emplug, has invented different applications to help in combating the aforementioned problems.

The apps include Plugbay, Emchat among others, which offer different services to help corporate businesses, artisans, job seekers, service providers and government agencies in different conducive ways to market products and seek or render services; with or without internet connections or physical meeting.

Addressing participants at the launch of the app over the weekend, the MD of Emplug, Engr. Azunna Chukwu, said that Plugbay has different features aimed at helping businesses to grow and will reduce Nigeria’s growing unemployment to 45 per cent in the next two years.

He said: “Emchat is a robust and dynamic chat, virtual meetings, full scale virtual conferencing App that allows you to do far more than any similar app has ever done. EmChat’s unique features gives you the options of setting up quick or instant virtual meetings (meet-ups) or virtual seminars, workshops or hosting conferences with millions of people in attendance with concurrent or spaced sessions, backstage rooms (for the hosts, speakers, etc.), virtual lounges (for deeper participants’ connections), virtual exhibition booths and real time chat, while recording all event and meeting proceedings at the same time.

“EmChat allows event organizers to sell their own tickets and virtual booths assigned them on the platform and get paid directly into their bank accounts; making the platform a good source of income for event organizers. This Feature-rich platform has language channels that allow multiple interpreters from all over the world to support your translation needs without hassles, thereby allowing everyone enjoy your conference from any part of the world without glitches to the conference or event flow.”

He added: “On the other hand, PlugBay is the world’s first truly Social Empowerment and micro-advertising App, which will create measurable positive impacts across all social cadres in Nigeria and globally, while positioning as one of Government’s most credible Ally towards a very conservative estimated reduction of unemployment in Nigeria by 45% in just two years, creating a true “Jobs-For-All” scenario within the shortest possible period.

“Among the most important challenges facing Governments in developing countries, including Nigeria, is the task of identifying development strategies that can generate new employment and income opportunities, and reduce under-employment and unemployment. The urgent need to create employment opportunities is underscored by the higher rate of labour force growth than population growth. Persistent slow economic growth, particularly in the public sector, has forced many people, notably school leavers and college graduates, into marginal activities.

“Very little is known about the informal sector in Nigeria and there seems to be no accurate data about the unemployed and underemployed. Policy makers are not even sure of the subsector dynamics of this segment of society let alone formulating pragmatic and reliable policies.

“At Emplug, we equally recognize that the informal sector makes up a significant portion of the world workforce (61%), even though it is often characterized as difficult and uncontrollable. A new ILO report shows that 2 billion people work informally, most of them in emerging and developing countries. This enormous, trillion-dollar sector provides critical economic opportunities for the underserved members of the society. Given the importance of these critical players, Emplug facilitates the integration of the informal economy into the formal sector working through a multi-stakeholder partnership strategy using PlugBay as a launch pad.”

Continuing, he said: “PlugBay is the first global micro-advertising and empowerment platform that recognises 3 important actors through yearly membership subscriptions allowing them to use the services of hiring and advertising in real time without Internet, without a smart phone and without call/sms credit.

“The Plugbay social empowerment is an innovative platform that provides a permanent and sustainable solution to the intractable problem of unemployment in our society. Indeed, it is expedient that Government adopts a multi-pronged approach to dealing with this challenge and this is why we have devoted PlugBay to assisting Governments to curb the menace of unemployment across all cadres while mainstreaming the informal sector int global economies.

“The PlugBay is a Center (not the App) is a physical structure/location that is planned for every state or region of a country initially, allowing just about anyone who is proven to have a skill to simply walk in and start working immediately. It is known that most graduates who are unable to find a job go and learn a skill.

“Yet, practising the skill is not possible because of the high cost of setting up. Emplug equips her PlugBays (in conjunction with Government) with all the machinery and equipment for everyday service operations and those who have learnt such skills need not worry about cost of setting up.

“They simply walk in and get instant employments while earning 40% of what they make thereby making is possible for them to save up and start their own businesses within the shortest possible period. These Centers shall also be training grounds for young people allowing for mentorship and to further reduce the dependence on Government for jobs. This will in turn revolutionize the much sought-after skill-based economy. Emplug is devoting 30% of her earnings towards achieving this.”

He added: “The Emplug Career Clinic is an unconventional 21st century center that allows just about anyone seeking career advice and counselling to walk in and get it done for free. With the proliferation of headhunters and internet job sites all claiming to be the messiah while taking advantage of the unemployed by making them pay huge fees and often, a percentage of their salaries, when they do get jobs for them, it became necessary to offer a solution to stop this.

“We offer CV crafting services, using our CV building App, Free Wi-Fi to secure jobs on the Emplug platform at no charges to them. We currently have 3 completed centers in Abuja, Lagos and near completion in Sokoto. It is our belief that since we are working for the citizenry for the states, we are placing a call on Governments at all levels to partner with us by providing spaces and furnishing for us to offer these absolutely-free services to their people.

“Completely home-grown with a strong desire and mission to add positive values to society, these products are indeed “our own” and should be encouraged at all levels as we take bold steps to make our presence felt at the global stage.”