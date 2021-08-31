Empowerment: AbdulRazaq launches 100 tricycles

Kwara Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq Monday launched 100 tricycles to ease transportation challenges in the state.

The government also officially enrolled members of the Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN) on the informal package of the state’s health insurance scheme.

“Today, we are launching 100 tricycles which our government guaranteed for members of TOAN. This is done through a partnership with SEAP Microfinance Institute, SIMBA/TVS, and TOAN. I commend all of you for this hugely beneficial partnership,” AbdulRazaq said at the launch of the 3-wheelers held at the Government House Ilorin.

“A major fruit of this partnership is the enrolment of TOAN members in the Kwara state health insurance. The health and economic benefits of this insurance cannot be over emphasised.

“Our profound appreciation particularly goes to SIMBA/TVS for the 12 month warranty in the tricycles and offer of free service for the same period. I also commend the firm for its decision to locate your service, sales, and spares centre in Offa in Kwara state. The attendant economic benefits of this step will be huge, and we promise to support you every step of the way”, the governor added.

The governor said further that his administration had also implemented four major programmes and interventions that are meant to save jobs, create jobs, and prevent the people from falling into destitution.

Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Community Intervention, Kayode Oyin-Zubair, for his part, said the community transport intervention project is a direct response to the request from TOAN members.

Chairman Tricycles Owners Association of Nigeria, Alhaji Saliu Gidado, applauded the government of AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for its interventions and for approving the certificate of the association to operate as Tricycles Transport Service provider under the state Ministry of Works, saying previous efforts to be independent like any other unions in Kwara state had proved abortive.