Empowerment: As WAGARC engages young women and youth for devt…

A non-governmental organisation, Women and Girls Advancements and Resources Centre (WAG-ARC), funded and supported by VOICE Global, has through its Voice Innovation Lab empowered over 600 youth on new strategies to improve on their lives; ENE OSANG writes

The project

WAGARC in a bid to proffer lasting solutions to the myriad of challenges youth, especially females, face in Nigeria began the process of moving them from the norm of endlessly hoping for a better tomorrow and becoming the future leaders.

Through the Voice Innovation Lab, about 600 youth have been directly empowered across the country with adequate technology skills. The Lab, which facilitated learning from these youth activists, explored new tools for policy engagements and developed new insights.

According to its senior programmes officer, Blessing Onwudiwe, who doubles as the national coordinator of the programme, “The Voice Innovation lab has established a virtual and physical space called Youth2Youth Flagship for Social Change for exploring innovative ways of addressing issues affecting the youth, a target beneficiary of Voice Project.”

She said, “The Innovation Lab brought together a diverse group of marginalised and discriminated youth. This diversity considered the inter-sectionality aspect and the representation of VOICE target groups.

“The overarching strategy to implementing the Lab is by working for youth as beneficiaries (target groups); engaging with youth as partners (collaborators) and supporting youth as leaders (initiators).

“As part of our social innovation strategy, we also engage the youth beneficiaries on our platform and encourage advocacy campaigns through creative arts for example utilising songs, playlets to draw the attention of our political representative to the plight of Nigerian youth. When a pressing issue arises, our youth participants work together to analyse which mode of engagement will be the most effective.”

Strategy

The coordinator said the project has engaged young people in many activities proposed, through a four-pronged approach/strategy such as SUPPORT: carried out through skills transfer and capacity development of young people, including youth representative bodies, to empower them and prepare them better for the future.

The second strategy She added that the youths we’re ENGAGE: through outreach, advocacy and mainstreaming of youth issues in all spheres of development planning; and INFLUENCE: through thought leadership training, national policy dialogues, debates, that include the voices of marginalized youth via radio programs and build on improved data collection through (VOICE dairies, Hotlines/toll free services, Research Competition) to monitor development process.

The third strategy, It also SUSTAIN: through support to operationalising institutional framework (of Youth2Youth Network for Social Change) for more effective strategies to protect young men and women from exploitation, neglect and support their informed and active participation in all spheres of society.

Achievements

Continuing, she disclosed that the lab amongst other pressing issues aims to challenge violence, abuse and exploitation against young girls in Nigeria, by highlighting how deep-rooted social norms perpetuate these social ills against girls.

“Take for instance the high rate of rape cases and sex for mark scandals making waves in the Nigerian Universities.

“Youth continue to be one of the most vulnerable groups in Nigeria, considering the level of marginalisation and discrimination they face in participating in the political and socio-economic development of Nigeria. Bearing this in mind, the project sought to explore innovative ways of addressing issues affecting the youth; hence the creation of the Innovation Lab.

“The project also aims at challenging discriminatory practices against young people with Disability and ensuring their inclusiveness in government policies particularly with respect to their employment and access to resources, public infrastructures and spaces in Nigeria.

“The project’s greatest achievement was its ability to develop youth capacity in advocacy which in turn made young people to be aware of their role in nation building, promoting transparency and accountability. We were able to achieve this through trainings including creative writing, campaign and influencing trainings to mention a few, , w workshops and peer learning through boot camp events to enhance their knowledge and skills to advocate for issues that affect them.”

Gender-based violence

She further expressed worry on the high level of gender-based violence in the country, lamenting that

“Young girls in Nigeria continue to experience a high level of violence, abuse and exploitation as a result of different factors. On a daily basis, young girls are faced with violence and abuse at home, school and their local communities and even at the work place.

“This menace continues to threaten the safety of young girls and their right to live freely. This is an alarming issue which needs to be addressed by all stakeholders especially through the justice system.

“This is why we took consistent effort to engage and build the capacity of girls. The project, the project has further strengthened women and girls them to speak out and challenge injustice when the need arises.

“This issue of gender-based violence is an unfinished business in our society hence, it requires continuous engagement. Our efforts in the project in addressing it is just a drop in the ocean, nevertheless, it has its own ripple effect in addressing GBV. It was not fully covered under the project. However, we were able to organise outreach activities on campus. During the outreach, we held conversations on gender-based violence and interviewed students and staff on the issue of sex for marks and bullying.”

Vision

Expressing hope for a brighter future she assured that Voice Innovation lab would be a great force in Nigeria linking VOICE target groups, CSOs and NGOs, etc, together, adding that it would generate discourse and mobilise thoughts across the nation, particularly through its social media platform.

“The Lab may not necessarily solve the entire problems of youth in Nigeria but would be able to showcase and demonstrate POSSIBILITY that change is possible.

“WAGARC continues to follow-up with the youths trained through continuous engagement and sharing opportunities in advocacy related issues. We link beneficiaries with opportunities and continue to monitor their progress made. In addition, the Youth2Youth network was established as a platform to bring together beneficiaries to foster advocacy work. Through this platform, beneficiaries’ progress will be monitored.”

She, therefore, urged all its platform and network members, trainees, project participants to take learning forward by utilising the skills and knowledge got from the project for their personal and professional development and to create change in their local communities and Nigeria at large.