Empowerment: NYCN, Benue to create 5,000 jobs

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has said it will partner with the Benue state government through its national skills acquisition training programme billed to commence in March to equip the youth to better utilise the N2 billion youth fund made available by the state government.

Consequently, about 5,000 new and sustainable jobs would be created within the state, with the beneficiary undergoing training in bankable skills such as graphics design, animation, photo and video editing, software engineering, app development, modern animal husbandry techniques, repair and maintenance of computers and cell phones among other 21st century relevant skills.

NYCN President, Solomon Adodo, who disclosed this at the weekend in Abuja when he presented ‘Governor of the Year 2020’ award to the Benue state Governor Samuel Ortom, also said Nigerian youth decided to honour the governor for his resolve for youth development.

Adodo explained that Governor Ortom has over the years remained on the path of truth and justice in the administration of Benue state and never fell to the temptation of playing political card.

“Let us seize this opportunity to inform His Excellency that the Skill Acquisition Trainings of the NYCN which starts in March will begin in Benue State which is the state most ready for the youths now in Nigeria.

“The Benue Youth Summit hosted by Dr. Ortom remains the largest democratic gathering of young people in any state in Nigeria to discuss their affairs in a transparent, sincere and productive manner. The N2 billion set aside for youth empowerment alone is also one of the highest single youth intervention fund in any state in the history of Nigeria.

“It was our Governor of the Year who saw the security challenges and economic senselessness in open grazing, and tackled it headlong. Today, those who pretended about it are coming back to reality, while Benue has moved on with ranching. This is why we say, the future is already here! He also consistently called for justice and attention to the youths.”

Responding, Governor Ortom, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Intergovernmental Affairs, Hon Shima Ayati, stressed that no leadership that is futuristic overlooks the importance of youth for national development.

Related

No tags for this post.