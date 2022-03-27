Empty ATM machines: Customers accuse banks of connivance with PoS operators￼

Customers have accused banks of working with Point of Sales (PoS) operators in ensuring that there is no cash in most Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), according to a survey conducted by Blueprint in Lagos.



This newspaper particularly noted that, on weekends, most ATM machines mostly in densely populated areas do not have cash to dispense to customers.



Blueprint observed that the drought in most of the ATMs got worse after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) reduced ATM withdrawal charges in January this year.



The CBN reduced ATM withdrawal charges, inter-bank transfer fees as it issues a downward review of charges for electronic banking transactions in its revised guidelines to charges by Banks, Other Financial Institutions (OFIs) and Non-Bank Financial Institutions.



This is according to the circular by Chibuzor Efobi, the Director, Financial Policy and Regulation Department, titled “Re: Guide To Charges By Banks, Other Financial And Non-Bank Financial Institutions”.



A change like withdrawals on ATMs was reduced from N65 to N35 after the third withdrawal within the same month. CBN also cut interbank transfers to a maximum of N50 per transaction from N300.



A visit to Zenith Bank at Gowon Estate on Friday saw many disappointed customers littering around, hoping the bank officials would do something

about the empty ATMs at the premises of the bank.



Ecobank, which is adjacent to Zenith Bank, near the Police station near Abesan Estate, was filled with customers hoping the bank officials would see them and stock the machines with cash.



GTBank at a filling station, still within the circle debited a customer of his N5,000 in January. But the ATM issuing bank, Stanbic IBTC, has yet to refund the amount two months after the complaint was made.



Some analysts who spoke with Blueprint said, most of the banks are not liquid enough. According to Boniface Okere, retired banker, there is paucity of funds in the system and the banks are doing their best to manage the situation.



Rufus Salako, a bank customer said, the banks are merely working with the ATM operators to widen profits.

Salako calls on the apex bank to save customers from the banks which are making huge profits with no visible viable business.