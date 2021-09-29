eNaira ‘ll reposition Naira, enhance its value, says NCAG

The Nigerian Citizens Action Group (NCAG) has described the plan by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to introduce eNaira on October 1 as a good move.

The NCAG said that the digital currency will reposition the naira and enhance its value.



NCAG, in a statement by its National Coordinator, Rt. Hon. Obe Agu, in Abuja, urged the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, and his team to keep their eyes on the ball and not be distracted by the antics of economic saboteurs, who are bent on pulling them down because of their selfish reasons.



The statement read: “There is no doubt that the current leadership of the CBN headed by Godwin Emefiele is committed to repositioning the economy.

“The latest of its innovations, which is the introduction of digital currency, is another proof of that commitment.



“This will definitely reposition the naira and enhance its value.



“What the CBN team needs therefore is the cooperation of all stakeholders and indeed all Nigerians to make this and other innovations worthwhile.”