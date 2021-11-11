eNaira to support a resilient payment ecosystem – CBN

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said

that the launching of nation’s digital currency, the eNaira will help to deepen financial inclusion by bringing more people into the financial space, support a resilient payment ecosystem, reduce the cost of processing cash.

The Director Corporate Communications, Department of the CBN, Mr Osita Nwanisobi who made this statement in Lagos during CBN special day at the 2021 Lagos International Trade fair said eNaira expected to enable direct and transparent welfare intervention to citizens, increase transparency in revenue and tax collections, facilitate diaspora remittances, reduce the cost of financial transactions and improve the efficiency of payments.

He said that since the eNaira platform went live, there has been overwhelming interest and encouraging response from Nigerians and other parties across the world.

He said as at today, customers who download the eNaira Speed Wallet App will be able to Onboard and create their wallet; fund their eNaira wallet from their bank account; transfer eNaira from their wallet to another wallet and make payment for purchases at registered merchant locations.

Some of these initiatives include: the Commercial Agriculture Credit Scheme (CACS); the MSME Development Fund; the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP); and the Youth Entrepreneurship Development Programme (YEDP) and among others

In the payments system space, he said the CBN has continued to ensure robust, safe, reliable, credible and efficient payments system in Nigeria through the review of the Mobile Money Operations (MMOs) Services, Licensing of Super Agents, Shared Agent Network Expansion Facility (SANEF), Regulatory Framework for the use of Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD), Review of daily Mobile Money Wallet Transaction, Tracking the Watch-list for the Nigerian Banking Industry, etc.

The President Lagos Chamber Commerce and Industry, (LCCI) Toki mabogunje commended the CBN for the launching of eNaira, adding that the Nigeria digital currency the eNaira marks a milestone in the nation’s digital economy and it is equally remarkable that the eNaira is the first in Africa’s financial market .

He said that future support of social investment programme of the government has boost the nation’s domestic products increased remittances to Nigeria and enhance the effective monetary policy instruments.