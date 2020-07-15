Encomiums as ex-Kaduna Poly lecturer buries mum in Okene

A former lecturer at the Kaduna Polytechnic, Mr Paul Aliyu Raji penultimate week buried her late mother, Mrs Mary Eneze Fulani Raji (Nee Mama Fulani) amid eulogies.

The late Mama Raji’s remains were interred after a funeral service held in her honour at St. Joseph Catholic Church Enyinare, Okene Kogi state.

Mama Raji was born in 1934 to the family of Nda Annavi and his wife Anokengwe.

She was married to Pa Otohinoyi Raji and was blessed with three male children out of which only Mr Paul Raji survived.

Until her death, Mama made her living as a trader in assorted food stuff. She was also a good Christian, jovial, generous and faithful.

Mama is survived by a son, Mr Paul Raji, daughter in-law, Mrs Hafsat Paul Raji, grand-children and great-grandchildren.