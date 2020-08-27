Encourage more women into politics, governance – Lawmaker urges Nigerians



The Chairman, Oyo state House of Assembly Committee on Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Hon Olawumi Oladeji, Thursday asked Nigerians to encourage more women into politics and governance

Oladeji made the call while delivering a keynote address during the hosting of Wives of Local Government Chairmen the state held at the Egbeda Local Government area of Ibadan.



The only female lawmaker in the Oyo state House of Assembly pointed out that the time has come for women in the country to desist from standing as obstacle to their female counterparts when it comes to politics but rather resolve into strengthening and encouraging more women into politics and governance.



According to the lawmaker representing Ogbomoso North state constituency, there is the need for women to henceforth support one another in all ramification to allow for more women participation in governance.

“We need to search our minds and work towards supporting one another; we should not be problems to ourselves, all we are asking for is 35% affirmative action of Belgin.”



Tasking women in leadership position to embark on campaign against rape, child labour, maternal & infant mortality in the country, Hon Oladeji emphasized that Wives of LG Chairmen have a major role to play in the success of their husbands, urging them to be in full support.



The lawmaker charged the wives of local government Chairmen to come up with ideas that will better improve the lives of the people in the grassroots, noting that citizens are closer to the Local Government than State or federal government.



Wife of the Egbeda local government Chairman, Mrs Folasade Olawoyin while welcoming other wives of local government Chairmen in the state said the event was organized to fashion out ways of eradicating all forms of social vices including rape, ritual killings, child abuse, and sexual harassment among others.



Also, the wife of Ajorosun LCDA Chairman, Mrs Sanda Abiola in her remarks maintained that ending rape and various community crimes remains pertinent to them and efforts will continue, to have a safer society.

