End buck-passing on Zamfara, Yobe killings, PDP tells FG

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the persistent bloodletting and killings of innocent and vulnerable citizens in Zamfara State by alleged marauders.

The party also appeals to the All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government to stop buck-passing on the fight against insurgency instead should buckle up to curb the menace.

The party in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary and Director Media and Publicity of its Presidential Campaign Organization, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, also lamented “the invasion of Kukareta in Damaturu, Yobe state, by insurgents.

The party expressed shock that the insurgents sacked the area in an attack that led to the killing of a police officer attached to Governor Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe state.

“The PDP is deeply worried and shares in the anguish of the victims and relations of the slain, who daily live with the devastating trauma of the escalated bloodletting and killing of their loved ones, by marauders, who still roam the area in spite of the propaganda and lip service by the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

“The ugly situation in our nation today is an undisputed testimony of the failure of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to provide adequate security for Nigerians, especially in the troubled states, despite his promises as well as the huge resources at his disposal to tackle insurgency”, the party said urging the government to adopt proactive approach to the issue instead of playing politics with it.

Further, it regretted that: “the PDP holds that the situation in Zamfara and other states in the North West, in addition to the heightened insecurity in the North East and North Central in the last three and half years, under President Buhari, shows that it is time for our dear President to review his parade and reappraise his strategy.

“Indeed, our nation cannot continue to afford the daily killing and maiming of our compatriots by marauders. This is not the way to go, and we charge President Buhari to end his buck-passing and immediately take up his responsibility as the chief security officer of our country by using the remaining days left in his tenure to address his parade.

“In the same vein, the PDP commends our patriotic security agents who are placed on harm’s way for their gallantry as they take concrete steps to defend our citizens at this trying time.

“While commiserating with the people, the PDP however calls for calm and full cooperation with security agencies to track down and bring the marauders to book.

Also, the PDP urged Nigerians “not to despair in the face of the failures of the Buhari administration as the PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, offers practical templates that effectively guarantee adequate security in all parts of our country when elected into office next year.