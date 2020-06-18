End insecurity now, Methodist Bishop tells Buhari

The President Vision Africa International and Co-Chair Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace, Bishop, Dr. Sunday Ndukwo Onuoha, has bemoned the security threats in all parts of the country at a time Nigeria and the globe are battling to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

In a statement he personally signed on Thursday and issued to newsmen, the Methodist Bishop, said failure of leaders at various levels to take full responsibility of the deplorable and porous security challenges in the country, have made the situation worse.

He decried that from the North, South-south, South-west down to the South-east, nowhere seems safe, stating that Nigeria cannot afford to lose all it has struggled to achieve over the years through security breaches that have become a daily occurrence in all parts of the country.

Bishop, Dr Onuoha who is also the Executive Director, Nigeria Interfaith Action Association (NIFAA), pointed out that peace has no alternative.

He urged President Muhammadu Buhari to, as a matter of urgency address the various security concerns in the country before it slides into anarchy.

The Global Peace Award Winner, 2013, also called on government at all levels to take full responsibility of the various security threats in the country.