End Katsina banditry now, Senate tasks troops

Chairman Senate Committee on Army, Ali Ndume, has urged troops fighting bandits in the North-west zone of the country to bring a decisive end to the scourge in the affected states.

Senator Ndume made the call at a press briefing held at the Nigerian Army Super Camp in Faskari local government area of Katsina state where he inspected the ongoing Operation Sahel Sanity over the weekend.

He observed that much success has been recorded in the operation as farming and commercial activities have resumed in the affected local government areas.

The lawmaker however said more needed to be done to stop pockets of attacks on rural communities residing in remote areas of the forest.

Earlier, head of Faskari local government administration, Malam Lawal Ibrahim, told newsmen that the number of IDPs in the area had reduced from 5, 000 to 2, 000 in the last two months.

Meanwhile, the Sarkin Ruma of Batsari Katsina state, Alhaji Tukur Mu’azu, has appealed to the state government to facilitate the establishment of a permanent Mobile Police unit in the area.

The district head made the appeal Sunday while receiving special adviser to the state governor on security, Alhaji Ibrahim Katsina, who paid an assessment to the troubled area.

