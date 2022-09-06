Endeavor Nigeria hosts entrepreneurship summit Sept 22

Endeavor Nigeria, a leading community of high-impact entrepreneurs in Nigeria, Wednesday, disclosed that its 4th annual scaleup entrepreneurship summit, Catalysing Conversations, will hold 22 September 2022.

According to the statement signed by the Senior Associate, Marketing and Communications Endeavor Nigeria, Joy Mabia, this year’s hybrid event is tagged ‘Building Big Bubbles… investing in the next generation of entrepreneurs’, to stimulate the powerful effect of building big bubbles through high-impact entrepreneurs who dedicate their time and resources to mentor, advise, and invest in the next generation of entrepreneursby paying it forward.

The 4th edition of Catalysing Conversations, with TeamApt as the lead sponsor, is said to bring together world-leading and next-generation business people to explore important themes of high-impact entrepreneurship, innovation, and economic development and showcase entrepreneurs through thought-provoking conversations in dynamic TED-style talk and fireside chat formats.

The statement further quoted the Managing Director and CEO of Endeavor Nigeria, Tosin Faniro-Dada, as saying: “At Endeavor, we refer to Big Bubbles as high-impact entrepreneurs who combine bold ambition, business track record, scale potential, and most importantly, a give-back mindset that will benefit the next generation of African entrepreneurs.

“Some of the entrepreneurs in our network are second-generation Endeavor entrepreneurs emerging from other successful companies. We already see a few Big Bubbles in our ecosystem today, like Mitchell Elegbe from Interswitch, Tayo Oviosu from Paga, Gbenga Agboola from Flutterwave, and Odun Eweniyi from Piggyvest.

“These entrepreneurs are investing in the next generation of entrepreneurs in our Ecosystem. At Catalysing Conversations 2022, we have created an immersive hybrid Experience that amplifies important messages, facilitates engaging discussions, and provide networking opportunities for guests.”

The event is free to attend, and interested participants can find out more information or register at www.endeavornigeria.

