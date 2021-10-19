‘Endeavor Nigeria summit‘ll boost socio-economic transformation in Nigeria’

Endeavor Nigeria, the leading community of high-impact entrepreneurs in Nigeria, has revealed that its 3rd annual scale-up entrepreneurship summit, Catalysing Conversations, which will be held on Thursday, the 21st of October will boost socio-economic activities in Nigeeria.

According to a press statement signed by the Senior Associate, Marketing and Communications, Endeavor Nigeria Joy Mabia, driving a culture of entrepreneurial leadership and inspiring a generation of high-impact entrepreneurs in Nigeria, the summit will have multiplier effects that will shift economies from the ground.

She said the summit will bring entrepreneurs from Europe, South America, Asia and Africa to discuss and expand on a wide range of topics that are critical to boosting socio-economic transformation in Nigeria and other emerging markets.

“The packed agenda will feature a mix of moderated fireside chats and TED-style talks by speakers from diverse backgrounds. The conversations will focus on themes of innovation, high-growth company dynamics, high-impact entrepreneurship, the journey from startup to unicorn, financial freedom, and the transformational power of technology.”

The statement further stated that the Managing Director and CEO of Endeavor Nigeria Tosin Faniro-Dada, said the aim is to spread the mission of high-impact entrepreneurship, illustrating why entrepreneurs that Think Big, Scale Up and Pay-It-Forward are critical for long-term economic transformation.

“High impact entrepreneurs play an important role in job creation and economic transformation and we are committed to driving the entrepreneurship movement that can power the development we need.

“At Catalysing Conversations 2021, we have put together an immersive digital experience that will amplify important messages, facilitate engaging discussions and provide networking opportunities for guests. We look forward to a great event that will catalyse further innovation and enterprise across Africa, she added”