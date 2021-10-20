EndSARS Anniversary: Extra-judicial killing of Nigerians increasing, CSO laments



A civil society organisation, Global Rights, has said that extrajudicial killing of Nigerians is on the increase, instead of reducing.

In a statement signed by the Executive Director, Global Rights (Nigeria), Abiodun Baiyewu, the CSO lamented that the federal government is failing in its duty of protecting lives and property of Nigerians, as enshrined in the 1999 constitution, revealing that more than 187 Nigerians have been killed by state actors From October last year to September this year.

The statement reads in part: “On the occasion of the first anniversary of the #EndSARS protest, Global Rights calls on the government and citizens of Nigeria to introspect on the definition of nationhood, citizenship and democracy. The events which reached tipping point right after the marking of the nation’s 60th anniversary in 2020, was a watershed moment in the nation’s history and must not be forgotten by both the demand and supply sides of governance.



“We remind all Nigerians that at the crux of the #EndSARS protests is a simple cry by citizens for DIGNITY. The right to live without oppression in their own country. A right to fair hearing. A right to freedom from discrimination. A right to life. All rights guaranteed by the nation’s constitution. Section 14(2) (b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria clearly states that “the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government’; while Section 17(2)(c) instructs that “governmental actions shall be humane”.

“If the Nigerian government had simply followed the injunctions of the Constitution, it is very doubtful, that the throes of a global pandemic young Nigerians mainly in their 20s and 30s, would take to the streets no longer fearing the pandemic or the brutal treatment meted on protesters.Global Rights notes with dismay that while 28 of the 31 Judicial Panels on SARS had completed their assignments (most as far back as July), their recommendations for punitive measures against the erring officers have been implemented.”



She added: “Also as importantly, we note with dismay the blatant impunity that followed the protests, has resulted in an upward turn in the numbers extra-judicial killings across the country rather than a reduction. We noted that between October 2019 and September 2020 there had been at least 135 extrajudicial killings in Nigeria. However, in spite of the government’s promise to end impunity and reform the security forces to respect the right to life and dignity of all persons as ensued by the Constitution, between October 2020 and September 2021, there was an unconscionable rise in extrajudicial killings to at least 187, excluding those killed during the protest.

“Global Rights therefore calls on the government of Nigeria to live up to its constitutional mandate of ensuring the security and welfare of all citizens, by investigating and indicting the hoodlums and security agents that disrupted the peaceful protests, implementing the recommendations of the Judicial Panels on Police, and institute reforms to ensure that security forces respect the rights of citizens.



“Again, we remind the government that the right to hold dissenting opinions and the right to protest are constitutionally protected rights for all persons. The threats by the Nigerian Police Force to disallow protests related to the anniversary of the protest is unconstitutional and unbecoming of a government that professes democratic ideals. Governance will be a more productive venture when citizens feel listened to and heard by the elected representatives and public officers.”

Related

No tags for this post.