ENDSARS Anniversary: Oyo Police command warns against protests

Oyo State Police Command again Tuesday warned against protest in the state in commemoration of one year anniversary of #ENDSARS.

The Commissioner of Police (CP) Vivian Ngozi Onadeko in a statement issued by Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Adewale Osifeso declared that the command “would not hesitate to use any legitimate means necessary within the ambit of the law to enforce the sanity and prevent needless loss of lives and wanton destruction of private and public properties .”

CP Onadeko insisted that the ” intelligence availed to it has unraveled clandestine plans by groups of misguided people to embark on large scale violent protests in parts of the state in commemoration of one year anniversary of the unfortunate October ENDSARS saga” .

The Commissioner of Police urged “individual(s), groups and most importantly architects of these sinister plans, to have a rethink”,

The statement reads in part: ” consequent upon this, the Command would not hesitate to use any legitimate means necessary within the ambit of the law to enforce sanity and prevent needless loss of lives and wanton destruction of private and public properties including critical government infrastructures which could emanate from the proposed protests.”

“Already, the Commissioner of Police has directed extensive visibility and aggressive patrols by Area commanders and Divisional Police Officers while adequate deployment of operational , intelligence and tactical assets would be strategically positioned across every nook and cranny of the State to compliment and neutralize any threat or act(s) capable of truncating the relative calm enjoyed by the citizenry.”