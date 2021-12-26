EndSARS: Cross River basin authority replaces vandalised facilities

The Managing Director of Cross River Basin Development Authority (CRBDA), Engr Bassey Nkposong, has disclosed that equipment worth millions of naira, which were vandalised or carted away during the EndSARS protest in 2020, have been replaced with better and upgraded ones.

Engr Nkposong, who spoke in Calabar, weekend, through the CRBDA Secretary/Legal Adviser, Barr Anietie Udoh, lamented the level of destruction meted on the company during the EndSARS protest.

“During that day of madness, the protesters penetrated every part of the basin village, offices and staff quarters, and to the greatest shock of my life, I saw equipment worth millions of Naira destroyed and some carted away, including personal belongings of staff. Vehicles engines were expertly removed. It was indeed a horror to behold.

“But to the glory of God, we have procured better and upgraded equipment and machines. We now have better sanitation/hygiene facilities, with solar-powered boreholes, across our catchment areas to tackle the challenge of open defecation.

“The gatehouse is also complete with convenience facilities. We have upgraded our nursery/primary and secondary schools with new structures. The water factories facilities amongst others have all been restored while the new company laboratories will soon be completed.

“Apart from this, there is an increased activity in terms of infrastructures. Internal roads within the Basin community are being done with dispatch. The management is taking this as topmost priority,” he stated while taking Journalists round the 84.56 hectares’ facilities in Ikot Omin, 8 miles where the Basin village is situated.