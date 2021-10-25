EndSARS: Declare October 20th National Freedom Day, group urges FG

A nongovernmental organisation, NGO, JusticeNOW International, (JNI), has urged the federal government to declare October 20th of every year National Freedom Day.

JNI also vowed to continue working towards the safety and progress of the youth as well as the protection of the sovereignty of Nigeria as one indivisible nation.

The president of JusticeNOW International, Comrade Vik-Morrow Okon Ulo, said this weekend in an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of the first anniversary of the EndSARS protest.

He stated that all men and women of good conscience, worldwide are eager to see a new Nigeria under the present administration.

While making it clear that the NGO is not fighting government but bridging the confidence gap created for government by its disconnection from the youth, the JNI said, “corporate persons, men and women of good conscience, all over the world, are eager to see a new Nigeria from the Buhari administration through the promotion of social justice system and good governance.

“JusticeNOW International is not fighting the government, but bridging the confidence gap created for government by its disconnection from the youth, which is continuously yielding no commensurate public expectations from the administration of President Buhari.

“We are working for the peace, progress and prosperity of Nigeria and Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora,” it said.