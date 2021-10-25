EndSARS: JusticeNOW urges FG to declare October 20th National Freedom Day

…… Vows to work for safety, progress of youth

A non-governmental organization (NGO), JusticeNOW International, (JNI), has urged the federal government to declare October 20th of every year as national freedom day.

JNI also vowed to continue working towards the safety and progress of the youth as well as the protection of the sovereignty of Nigeria as one indivisible nation.

The President of JusticeNOW International, Comrade Vik-Morrow Okon Ulo, stated these at the weekend in an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of first anniversary of the EndSARS protest.

He noted that all men and women of good conscience, worldwide, are eager to see a new Nigeria under the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The JNI, while making it clear that it is not fighting government, but bridging the confidence gap created for government by its disconnection from the youths, said, “corporate persons, men and women of good conscience, all over the world, are eager to see a new Nigeria from the Buhari administration through the promotion of social justice systems and good governance”.

It added, “JusticeNOW International is not fighting the government, but bridging the confidence gap created for government by its disconnection from the youths, which is continuously yielding no commensurate public expectations from the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari”, it said.

Continuing, the JNI said, “We are working for the peace, progress and prosperity of Nigeria and Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora.

“The unity, security and even distributions of the commonwealth and national privileges of Nigeria to Nigerian Youths are our core missions.

“The safety and progress of the Youths of this country and protection of the sovereignty of Nigeria as one indivisible nation continues to be our guiding principle.

“Communication is the life blood of democracy and it does not help legitimate governments not to consider these compellingly at all times in its actions.

“For instance, the current fears imposed on the Citizenry by insecurity do not help matters, as well as the continuous police brutalities.

“The disconnect between Buhari’s government and the youths is denying the youths effective participation in the democratic governance of their country because there is very little room for sensitization, mobilization and empowerments for sustained national transformation.

“Our motto ‘Nigeria first’, thus summaries our position on placing Nigeria above the sectional and inequitable interests that have dogged Nigeria’s efforts at competitive advancements from one generation to the other.

“JusticeNOW is therefore the platform to rally supports from all men and women of good conscience to be part of pragmatic solutions and not the litany of lamentations, buck-passing and indefensible selfishness.

JNI explained that, the call on the federal government to declare October 20th of every year as national freedom day, is to “serve as a show of solidarity to the souls of the departed at the Lekki shootings and to consolidate the EndSARS struggles for social justice and good governance”.