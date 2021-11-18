EndSARS killings: Minority Reps, Falana want Lai, Malami sanctioned

Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has called for the immediate removal of Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed.

House Minority Leader Ndudi Elumelu made the position known in a statement issued Thursday in Abuja.

They said the report by the Lagos Judicial panel set up to investigate the Lekki toll gate shooting of unarmed protesters was enough reason for the minister’s resignation/removal.

In a damning report submitted to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu Monday, the panel indicted the Nigerian Army and the Police of killing 11 unarmed protesters and injuring many others.

The report has been generating a lot of controversies within and outside the country.

Minority Reps

And in a reaction to the development, the minority lawmakers said the indictment was a sufficient ground for the minister to quit or be sacked from office.

“The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives, after a thorough review of the report of the Lagos State EndSARS judicial panel, holds that the attempt by officials of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government to cover up the now confirmed bloody massacre of Nigerians youths by security forces at the Lekki Tollgate suggests a high-level state-backed conspiracy against Nigerians,” the statement said.

The lawmakers further said: “The confirmation by the Lagos Panel that there was indeed a massacre at the Lekki Tollgate during the 2020 EndSARS protests in Lagos and that APC government-controlled security forces carted away bodies and mopped up evidence, places a huge burden on the Federal Government which had vehemently denied any killings.

“The Minority caucus is therefore apprehensive as to what furtive motive must have made the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who ought to know the truth, to rush to the media, ahead of the judicial panel, to insist that there were no killings at Lekki Tollgate, even in the face of testimonies of witnesses at the sad event.

“Whereas the proclivity of the APC-led administration to lie to Nigerians on issues is legendry and known to all, our caucus is however shocked that the administration can lie in a matter that has to do with the gruesome killing of citizens, particularly our youths and even attempt to provide official cover to the culprits.

“As representatives of the people, the Minority Caucus holds that killing of our young ones for having the audacity to demand justice, rule of law and good governance in our nation is the height of wickedness which will continue to haunt the APC and its administration until justice is served.”

Elumelu also said “the report of the Lagos panel shows that no matter how lies and falsehood try to prevail, the truth will always triumph at the end. The blood of the innocent slain at Lekki Tollgate cries out for justice and there will be no rest for their killers and those who give support or cover to the murderous act.

“The Minority Caucus, therefore, calls on the APC-led administration to come clean on the killings as well as the furtive moves to cover up the vicious act. Also, given the findings of the Lagos panel, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed is expected to resign immediately or be fired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Our caucus commends the Lagos panel for its boldness in the pursuit of truth and justice and urges other panels investigating allegations of brutality in other states not to be deterred but ensure that the truth is not suppressed.

“While commiserating with the victims of the Lekki Tollgate attack, particularly the families of those killed, the Minority Caucus urges Nigerians to remain calm at this crucial moment, as we will leave no stone unturned in using our legislative instruments to join forces with other well-meaning Nigerians to get justice for our people.”

Falana too…

In a similar call, human rights activist, Femi Falana, SAN, asked the federal government to sanction Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, the information and culture minister, as well as others who attempted to cover up the Lekki Tollgate shooting.

Featuring on Sunrise Daily, a Channels Television breakfast show, Falana quoted Mohammed as severally saying no one was killed during the Lekki Tollgate fracas.

“Anybody who attempted to cover up would be sanctioned, any of them including those who managed Lekki, the LCC, because they disabled their system in order to cover up,” he said.

He also said Malami told the world that those who appeared in Lekki were not Nigerian soldiers but people who just put on military uniforms to perpetrate atrocities.

The activist further said the panel painstakingly analysed the evidence of every witness before arriving at the conclusion, saying it was difficult to cover up what happened on that day.

The rights activist contended that any regime in the world saying these are federal officers and would not sanction them would face the wrath of the International Criminal Court.

Continuing, he said under the Rome Statute, the ICC would only intervene “if a government was unwilling or unable to prosecute those who engaged in crimes against humanity, genocide and aggression.”