EndSARS: No protest ‘ll be allowed in Osun, CP warns



Osun state commissioner of police, Olawale Olokode, Monday said he will not allow any protest in the name of celebrating one year anniversary of End SARS.

He thereby warned those that are planning to embark on protest to desist, noting that mechanism has been put in place to stop the protest.



The CP in a statement made available to the newsmen by the command’s public relations officer, Yemisi Opalola, stated that the plan to embark on protest for the celebration of one year anniversary of EndSARS has been revealed and plans have been made to prevent the protest.



“The intelligence that availed the police command revealed underground/nocturnal plans by some youths/group of people to embark on protest in commemoration of one year anniversary of ENDSARS saga.



“In view of this, the Commissioner of police CP Olawale Olokode, psc, warned individual or group of individuals that are planning such in the state and their sponsor(s) to stop the plan or any of such action (s) forthwith as the Command will not allow a repeat of last year ENDSARS saga and is fully prepared to use all legitimate means to avert such intending protest.



“Consequently, the state police command will not tolerate any unlawgroupsrotest/gathering or assembly that will jeopardize thfirstof the state as the last year protest’ still lingers in the minds of Nigerians especially the police and other security agencies law-abidingwhich caused pain, anguish, needless loss of lives and wanton destruction of public and private property.



“Therefore, the Commissioner of Police has given a marching order to the Area commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Tactical units to be at alert and nip in the bud any act capable of truncating the peace of the state.



“The CP advised parents and guardians to warn their wards to be law abiding, anEND SARSt from such planned protest/gathering/ assembly as the State Police Command will arrest and prosecute defaulters.



“The CP advised the good people of the state to go about their lawful daily activities while the Command has taken necessary security measures to forestall a breakdown of law and order,” the statement added.