EndSARS report: Apologise to CNN, lawyer tells Lai Mohammed

Nigerian counsel to the Cable News Network (CNN) Olumide Babalola, has called on Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, to eschew his pride and tender apology to the medium for tagging it a fake news outfit.

Following investigative report carried out by the American media house on the killing of protesters at the Lekki Tollgate on October 20, 2020, the minister said the medium was a purveyor of fake news.

In a statement , Babalola said the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and other matters report had vindicated the CNN’s investigative report, titled, ‘How a bloody night of bullets and brutality quashed a young protest movement’.

“Alhaji Lai Mohammed should eschew his pride and apologise to the CNN if he has any integrity left.

“He has consistently claimed that the CNN’s report of massacre was false, but the panel has vindicated the CNN’s position on the gruesome and wanton killings at the Lekki Tollgate.

“Without necessarily saying more on this, since the same minister had earlier called on the CNN to apologise for fake news, which has now been quasi-judicially proved to be true, one would think the honourable thing for Alhaji Mohammed to do, as an elder statesman and learned gentleman, is to apologise to the CNN. (Ripples Nigeria)