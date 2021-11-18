EndSARS report: Resign now, Nnamani tells Lai Mohammed

Few days after the Lagos judicial panel of inquiry submitted reports on Lekki shooting incident and police brutality cases to the state government, popular LPG expert and public affairs analyst, Dr Kenechukwu Nnamani, has called on President Mohammadu Buhari to sack his Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, “for lying to Nigerians.”

According to him, he explained that for a minister who is being paid with public funds to deny that Nigerians were killed at the Lekki toll gate, even when they were evidences to show, yet he denied they were shot at and even killed, he should not only be sacked but jailed for that.

“I want to thank the panel led by a dogged retired judge, Doris Okuwobi, and her team for a thorough job, submitted to the governor at the governor’s office in Alausa, Ikeja.

“Nigerians shouldn’t rest until the Minister is sacked and all the recommendations by the panel are implemented and made public,” he added.