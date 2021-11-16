EndSARS report: US tasks Lagos govt, on measures to address ‘abuses’

The United States has tasked the Lagos state and federal governments on taking suitable measures to address allegations of abuses against some members of the security forces as well as the grievances of the victims of the #EndSARS protests and their families.

The US Mission, Tuesday, in a statement on the Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry Report stated: “The United States welcomes the conclusion of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry with the transmission of its final report.

“We look forward to the Lagos state government’s response as part of a process that represents an important mechanism of accountability regarding the #EndSARS protests and the events that took place near the Lekki Toll Gate on October 20, 2020.

“Those events led to serious allegations against some members of the security forces, and we look forward to the Lagos state and federal governments taking suitable measures to address those alleged abuses as well as the grievances of the victims and their families.”

The panel, Monday, submitted its report to the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who set up a four-man committee to look into the report within two weeks.

The committee is expected to “bring forward the white paper that would be considered at the Lagos state executive council and presented as the white paper coming from the panel of inquiry.”

The Nigerian Army had on October 20, 2020, shot at youths protesting police brutality at the Lekki Tollgate but has continued to deny the incident happened.

Blueprint reports that the panel’s report named the major actors found culpable in the incident and made recommendations concerning to achieve healing and reconciliation.