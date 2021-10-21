ENDSARS: Youth ignore police warning, stage protests

Hundreds of Youth Wednesday marked the one year anniversary of #ENDSARS with protest across parts of Ibadan, the Oyo state capital in defiance of the warning by the state Police command.

The protesters gathered at Iwo road interchange axis for the protest which finally kicked off as early as 9am and addressed by their leaders.

Majority of the protesters with Nigeria flag were armed with big banners having different inscriptions condemning continuous alleged police brutality and the failure of the government to resolve the issues that led to last year’s #ENDSARS protest.

The protesters singing solidarity songs and chanting anti government slogans on leaving Iwo road marched through Idi Ape, Agodi Gate to the Oyo state Government Secretariat with heavy presence of armed police personnel stationed at strategic junctions of the routes for the protest.

At the governor’s office, the #ENDSARS protesters barricaded the Secretariat – Sango road – Queen Elizabeth road for hours disrupting free flow of traffic amidst songs of solidarity.

Speaking during the rally, some of protesters said the rally was to express their displeasure against police brutality and extra judicial killings meted out on innocent citizens.

Also, the youth were demanding the release of the detained Yoruba rights activist Chief Sunday Adeyemo Igboho.

The protesters who carried Nigerian flags said that they were protesting peacefully.