Eneanya ecstatic as Ogba declares for governorship contest in Ebonyi

A youth leader Mr. Emeka Eneanya has hailed Senator Obinna Ogba after declaring to contest for governorship position in Ebonyi state.

On Saturday January 1, 2022, serving Senator Ogba declared his intention to contest under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

The senator representing Ebonyi Central senatorial district declared his intention while hosting party faithful.

Mr. Eneanya reacting to his declaration said, “It’s an expected development as Senator Obinna Ogba has been a performing leader who has put the concerns of people first.”

He then congratulated the people of Ebonyi state saying that a good leader deserves commendations.