Enemona donates 600 capacity church to Kogi community 



A nongovernmental organisation, Enemona Josh Humanitarian Foundation, has donated a newly built and furnished 600 sitting capacity church to Inele-Ugoh community in Olamaboro local government area of Kogi state.

The president/founder of the foundation, Ambassador Gabriel Onoja, while speaking at the official commissioning of the church donated to United Evangelical Church (UEC) , said he was grateful to God for giving him the opportunity to immortalise himself while he is still alive through the completion of the N60 million church project for the community.



“My desire is that anyone, who steps into this church, will pray for the peace, unity, development and socio-economic progress of Kogi and Nigeria at large, ” he said.

The philanthropist said he knew what it means to feed the hungry, clothe the naked, visit the prisoners, provide for orphans and widows and the poorest of the poor amongst others, having passed through well refined and sophisticated sufferings and first-class hunger while growing up.



He expressed appreciation to the Kogi state government, especially Governor Yahaya Bello and his deputy, Edward David Onoja, for their unalloyed support.

Onoja who commissioned the church on behalf of the governor commended the philanthropist for the initiative and magnanimity displayed in building a worship centre for the community within 93 days.