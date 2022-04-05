Energy supply in Nigeria rises by 3.6% to 99,882MWh

Nigeria’s energy supply in Nigeria rose by 3.6 per cent to 99,881.49 megawatt-hour (MWh) on Sunday, 3rd April 2022 compared to 96,438.51MWh recorded in the previous day.

This is according to data obtained from the website of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

On the other hand, Nigeria’s electricity generation peaked at 4,302.6MW on Sunday, 3rd April 2022, representing a decline of 2.5 per cent compared to 4,411MWh recorded on Saturday, 2nd April 2022.

Meanwhile, off-peak generation on Sunday surged by 11.2% to 4,060.4MW, compared to 3.651.8MW recorded in the previous day.

The volume of energy sent out to electricity consumers in the country represents 98.9% of the total 100,991.41MWh generated on Sunday, which is higher than the 98.84% on Saturday.

Nigeria’s energy generation has continued to rebound from the national power blackout earlier in March.

The blackout was due to multiple collapses of the national grid, leading to outages across various power networks in the country.

A situation that was exacerbated by petrol scarcity and a surge in the price of diesel.