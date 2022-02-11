Energy therapy expert bags integrity award

A Nigerian foremost Energy Therapy Expert Chief Dr. Iwowarri Berian James was penultimate week in Abuja conferred with the Intergrity Icon award by The Ethics and Self Value Orientation Institute based in Lokoja, Kogi state capital.

The award according to the organizers is based on the pioneering role of the recipient in the area of Energy Therapy, which is an aspect of alternative medicine in Nigeria.

While conferring the award on Chief Dr. Iwowarri Berian James, the Executive Director of the Institute Prince Salim Musa Yakubu said “after thoroug and due diligence, the awardee was found to be very passionate and committed to the promotion of Energy Therapy which is not only new in the country but an effective way of promoting total wellbeing health wise

He further disclosed that Dr Berian James is not only the first African to certify in Energy Therapy but has in the last 15 years devoted his energy, time and resources in promoting the new field of alternative medicine in the country. Our selection committee after due diligence found him worthy both in character and learning among 50 Medical experts in Nigeria for the prestigious award.

In his response the recipient thanked the organizers for considering him worthy for the honour. In his words ” all these years while pursuing and promoting Energy Therapy in the country, I never knew that my efforts were followed and monitored by such reputable body and organisation by the name The Ethics and Self Value Orientation Institute. I am indeed very delighted to be so recognised. I promise to do more in the service to my country and humanity.”

According to Chief Dr. Iwowarri Berian James, energy Therapy is a complementary health modality that anyone can benefit from. Just as you shower and brush your mouth every day, you should also be cleaning your energy regularly”. In as much as Nigerians embraces this knowledge, energy healing is now available in Abuja and Lagos through the activities of Goldenrays Energy Health Services LTD, he said.

Other past and co- Awardees of IION in The Ethics and Self Value Orientation Institute Hall of Fame include Rt. Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker Federal House of Representatives, Dame Paulin Tallen, Minister for Women Affairs, Prof Abdulrasheed Na-Allah, Vice Chancellor University of Abuja, to mention but few.

In a similar development, certificate of credence was given to Goldenrays Intergrated Energy Therapy Institute for their pioneering role.

The award ceremony was held at SABA Resources Centre, Wuse zone 2, Abuja and attended by Medical experts, the press and general public.