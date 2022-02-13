Energy therapy expert Berian James bags integrity award

A foremost Nigerian energy therapy expert, Dr. Iwowarri Berian James, was penultimate week in Abuja conferred with the Integrity Icon award by a Lokoja, Kogi state based The Ethics and Self Value Orientation Institute.

The award, according to the organisers, was based on the pioneering role of the recipient in the area of energy therapy, which is an aspect of alternative medicine in Nigeria.

While conferring the award on Dr. Iwowarri Berian James, the Executive Director of the institute, Prince Salim Musa Yakubu, said ” after a thorough and due diligence the recipient was found to be very passionate and committed to the promotion of energy therapy, which is not only new in the country but an effective way of promoting total wellbeing, health wise.

He further disclosed that Dr Berian James is not only the first African to certify in energy therapy but has in the last 15 years devoted his energy, time and resources to promoting the new field of alternative medicine in the country, saying: “Our selection committee after due diligence found him worthy both in character and learning among 50 medical experts in Nigeria for the prestigious award.”

In his response, the recipient thanked the organisers for considering him worthy of the honour. In his words; “All these years while pursuing and promoting energy therapy in the country, I never knew that my efforts were followed and monitored by such reputable body and organisation by the name; The Ethics and Self Value Orientation Institute. I am indeed very delighted to be so recognised. I promise to do more in the service to my country and humanity.”

According to Dr. Berian James, energy therapy is a complementary health modality that anyone could benefit from. Just as you shower and brush your mouth every day, you should also be cleaning your energy regularly.

“In as much as Nigerians embraces this knowledge, energy healing is now available in Abuja and Lagos through the activities of Goldenrays Energy Health Services Ltd,” he said.

The award ceremony was held at SABA Resources Centre, Wuse Zone 2, Abuja and attended by medical experts, the press and general public.