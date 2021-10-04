Energy transition tops agenda as experts gather at Seplat’s energy summit

Nigeria’s indigenous oil firm, Seplat Energy Plc, will on Wednesday in Abuja hold the second edition of its Seplat Energy Plc on Wednesday in Abuja.

The event which is expected to bring together energy experts from across the globe, will see the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, flagging off the event.

According to a statement by Seplat’s management, discussion at the event will be centred around topical issues such as: energy transition, climate change, advocacy and policy, and the promotion of clean energy mix globally.

The summit has as its theme: Global Trends in Energy Transition and the African Perspective.

On the sidelines of the summit, talks will also centre on what the company is doing about its name change in consonance with global trends in energy transition aligning with its renewed focus on the entire energy value chain with an emphasis on cleaner and more sustainable forms of energy to power Nigeria.

Speaking on the event, Chief Executive Officer, Seplat Energy Plc, Roger Brown, said the company is committed to energy transition and intends to be a major player in the renewable energy space, harnessing the abundant renewable energy resources available across Nigeria.

He said: “Nigeria will chart its energy transition journey, but improving access to energy will be essential to its economic growth. Given Nigeria’s increasing importance in Africa, the success or failure in addressing this challenge will have global implications”.

‘’The sun is Nigeria’s most abundant natural resource and the advancement in technology is improving its cost competitiveness and efficiency in power generation. It is noteworthy that Nigeria’s off-grid solar has an expected market growth capacity CAGR of 26 percent (2020-2040) and is projected to be worth nearly $17 billion by 2040.’

He affirmed that the 2021 Seplat Energy Summit will bring dynamic leaders in their fields to examine the various aspects of Energy Transition and put divergent perspectives on Energy Transition in context.

The minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, will lead a high powered government delegation which includes: NNPC GMD, Mallam Mele Kyari; Engr. Sarki Auwalu, the Director/CEO of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR); Mike Sangster, the Managing Director of Total Energies E&P Nigeria Limited; Engr. Simbi Wabote, the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and Oscar Onyema, the Group Managing Director/CEO of the Nigeria Exchange Group. In addition are: Nduka Obaigbena, the founder and publisher of Thisday Newspapers and Arise TV; Miguel Azevedo, Head Investment Banking ME&A, Citi Group and Non-Executive Directors at Seplat Energy Bello Rabiu, and Arunma Oteh.

