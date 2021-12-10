ENEX to assist Nigerians build capacity in businesses – FG

The federal government has assured Nigerians that the Enjoy Nigeria Expo (ENEX) 2021, would assist them to build capacity in their respective businesses, as well as show them the various ways that they can turn their simple arts and skills into high revenue earners.

The federal government through the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Ambassador Mariam Yalwaji Katagum at the opening ceremony of the Enjoy Nigeria Expo (ENEX) 2021, said the forum is also expected to draw the attention of the world to the fact that Nigeria has a lot of untapped potentials where investments can be made with high returns.

She further said the event provides an opportunity to appreciate those who have in the past, persevered in the promotion of these sectors, without much encouragement.

“Some of these pacesetters will be recognized and appreciated during the entertainment events that will take place as the event proceeds.

“The theme of this event “A Future Assured through Cultural Creativity,” provides us with food for thought, especially here in Nigeria.

“ The future and prosperity of our nation are in our collective hands, as it is what we have in our hands that we will use to break the cycle of poverty into prosperity.

“This was why the Federal Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment was very eager to collaborate with the Welcome to Nigeria Project and several other actors in the public service, in shining the light on the business opportunities that abound in the Creative, Entertainment, Cultural and Tourism industries.

“ENEX 2021 is therefore designed to draw the attention of stakeholders in our nation’s creative, cultural, entertainment and tourism sectors, with emphasis on women and youth, and the potentials of the sectors they operate in.

“At the end of the one-week event, a platform will be launched to provide master classes in business development for interested stakeholders,” she said.

