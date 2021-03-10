Enforce building codes for public institutions, service facilities, DRAC tasks FG

The Disability Right Advocacy Centre (DRAC) has called on the federal government to enforce building codes for public institutions and service facilities across the country so as to ensure that Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) have easy access to them .

The Executive Director, Irene Patrick-Ogbogu who said this in Abuja at the just concluded 2-day knowledge sharing and dissemination of prototype on disability-inclusive service delivery in healthcare settings added that the call became necessary in Nigeria because many of our service facilities and social institutions are not disability friendly.

She expressed concern that PwDs don’t have social life, spiritual life etc such as churches, clubs , hospitals , markets because they can’t access public facilities .

She explained that the building codes contains specifications for appropriate lightnings, rams and signages for PwDs.

According to her, the building codes are very clear on how the building environment should be, how the building should be constructed, using the concept of universal designs so that everybody will be able to access everywhere on a equal basis with others, regardless of whether one has a disability or not.

“We shouldn’t wait for the Federal government to do it alone, everybody has a responsibility as an individual to ensure that their buildings are disability friendly,”she said .

Also, a volunteer of DRAC and a staff from the Minister of Information and Culture and Tourism, Nike Akinbola explained that she has had several challenges accessing public facilities and “our religious institutions are not left out”.

“I was an active member of my church but because the construction is not disability friendly, I don’t participate fully in church activities.

“There are also challenges accessing the institutions and even the medical facilities, but with the Disability act passed into law, the Federal Government should set a good example to ensure that public structures are included and are accessible with or without other persons assistance,” she said.