Engage retired military officers fix Nigeria’s security challenges — Legionnaire

Secretary of the Nigerian Legion Anambra state chapter, Chief Ben Ezeabuogu, has urged federal and state governments to engage the services of retired military officers in tackling security challenges bedeviling the nation.

Ezeabuogu, who made the call in an interview with Blueprint in Awka, the state capital, explained that the “Legion has experienced retired but not tired personnel who are passionate in serving the country as security advisers and trainers.”

He, however, regretted that most political leaders engage their political cronies as security advisers, trainers in handling security issues, not minding that they have less requisite skills to handle the job.

Ezeabuogu also enjoined governments at all levels to amend the relevant sections of the law on registration and licensing of security outfits to make it affordable to them.

“How do you want someone who is not experienced in security to tackle security issues? The best solution to insecurity is engaging the services of experienced men and women in that regard. We have them in the Nigerian Legion. We are retired military officers with many years of experience.

“We are very disciplined. We can still train and retrain security officers if contracted. We are experts in intelligence gathering and others. We can play advisory roles; instructors, coordinators, and so on,” he maintained.

According to him, experts would also help to reduce the spate of extrajudicial killings like accidental discharge, because “In Army, you are trained in weapon handling because if you don’t do so, lives could be lost.