English FA slams £30,000 fine on Frank Lampard over outburst

Everton boss Frank Lampard has been slapped with a £30,000 fine by the FA following comments he made after the 2-0 defeat against Liverpool.

The 43-year-old raged that Anthony Gordon should have been given a spot-kick in the loss against the Toffees’ Merseyside rivals at Anfield last month.

Lampard declared that if Gordon was Reds ace Mohamed Salah, then the referee would have awarded a penalty.

After Joel Matip was somehow judged to not have bundled over the England youth international, the ex-Chelsea gaffer stated: “It was a penalty, you don’t get them at Anfield.

“If that was Mohamed Salah at the Kop end, I think [the referee] gives that. It was a foul on Anthony.”

His comments has seen him punished by the FA, with England’s governing body insisting Lampard brought the game into disrepute.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

