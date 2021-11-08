Engr. A.A Sule Open Dart C’ship holds in December







The Dart Federation of Nigeria, DFN, has concluded plans to stage the 2nd Edition of Engr. A.A. Sure Open Dart Championship billws for December in Lafia, Nasarawa state.



According to the Scribe of the federation Etim Udokang, the first edition which was open for male and female witnessed large turnout of competitors from vritually all the states of the federation including the Fct.



” Dart is a game of focus which is highly educative and entertaining. Dart has no age limit as far as one is focus and mentally alert. It is less strenuous but to play the game one must be physically fit. The 1st edition witnessed impressive turnout of spectators, many specially the under age develope interest in the sport and that is our main focus of catching them young. I must tell you that the way the federation is going now with the able President of federation Rita Oyoku, very soon the game of Dart will be competing with football, basketball in terms of popularity”. Said Udokang.



Udokang further revealed that trophies will be awarded to first to third positions in both male and female categories including cash prize.

