Enhanced supply: Complement our effort to sustain tempo, KEDCO begs consumers

The Management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has appealed to its numerous customers to report all forms of activities that could threaten the current improvement in supply being experienced across the Kano franchise.

According to the management, for the past one week, there has been constant supply with a minimum of between 14, 18 and 24 hours of supply, which needs to be complemented.

This was contained in a statement issued by the company’s Head, Corporate Communications, Ibrahim Sani Shawai.

“We need our customers to report cases of illegal connections, meter bypass, vandalism and other forms of sabotage as doing this will enable us to strengthen supply and improve on our services to gladden the hearts of our customers as the year comes to an end.

“We are also appealing to them to always pay their electricity bills as and when due. KEDCO is committed to improving service delivery but we cannot do it alone as we need all the support and encouragement from our esteemed customers,” the statement read in part.