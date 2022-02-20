Enhancing criminal justice system through witness protection





The Witness Protection and Management Bill, 2020, pending before the 9th Senate, is one of the more impactful pieces of legislation in the National Assembly. It seeks to create effective procedure to protect persons who give credible information to law enforcement officers to facilitate investigation, arrest or subsequent prosecution of corrupt persons, or those engaged in organized and high impact crimes like hard drug peddling, smuggling of assault weapons, human trafficking, and money laundering.

The Witness Protection bill rates high in the legislative schedule of the Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes, headed by Senator Abdul Kwari (Kaduna North). According to its explanatory memorandum, the bill seeks to provide adequate security for witnesses, “to ensure that due administration of justice in criminal and related proceedings is not prejudiced by the unwillingness of witnesses to give evidence, (because of) fear of violence, serious injury, death or for some other reasons.”

The importance of witness protection in high-stake criminal justice procedure cannot be over stressed. To crack a mafia style crime syndicate, law enforcement agents need to get credible information. In most cases, such information can only come from a mafia member who sees reason to squeal on his comrades in crime, or from a victim of crime seeking remedy in law.

But there’s a snag for anyone willing to sing or spill the beans, leading to the arrest of a mafia kingpin, or who wish to testify in court against a member of a highly organised crime syndicate. The mafia members are known to be ruthless and merciless, which they need to be, in order to thrive in equally deadly activities of the underworld, like illicit drug trade; smuggling of assault weapons; trafficking in persons; terrorism; and all manner of corrupt practices, either within a nation or across borders. Squealing on organized crime gangs is believed to be a dangerous road to travel.

Fear of reprisal attack from gang members have kept many away from cooperating with law enforcement officers during investigation, or prosecution of high stake criminal suspects.

Recognizing this as a veritable drag against the global war on organized crime and corrupt practices, the United Nations Office on Drug and Crime (UNODC), established in 1997, has committed huge resources toward getting member nations to establish specific programmes to protect judicial witnesses within their respective jurisdictions. The completion of work on the bill under reference, by the Senator Abdul Kwari committee, and subsequent presidential assent to it, will admit Nigeria into the elite group of about 15 countries that have installed comprehensive witness protect safeguards.

According to UNODC, having these safety nets in place would “permit a witness to give testimony in a judicial setting, or to cooperate with law enforcement investigation, with fear or threat o intimidation, or reprisal.” Such protection, the UN Office on Drug and Crime says, “is essential to maintaining the rule of law” within national jurisdictions and beyond.

When an effective witness protection procedure is in place, it is expected to help resuscitate the Whistle Blower policy of the Federal Ministry of Finance, which appears to have fizzled out. The policy had created a reward regime as inducement for persons who provide leaks leading to the recovery of proceeds of sleaze. But the nation lacked legal framework to guarantee the safety of those who blow the whistle, which might have contributed to the spectacular failure of the policy.

Instances of witness protection can be as basic as providing armed escort to and from the courtroom, or keeping the witness in a separate waiting room. It can also get more complex, in the case of high profile criminal trials. The court premises or related trial venues could be cordoned off from public access during a trial session, and the information divulged by the witness in court could be classified and kept off the public record.

The protected witness could have his voice or face disguised to provide a confidentiality that totally shields them from public view and recognition. With advancement in technology, a witness at risk can be made to testify virtually, by way of video conferencing, from a safe hideout. It is important to add, that video conferencing has been upheld by trial courts in the United States, to be consistent with the criminal justice procedures.

After giving credible evidence in court, the witness facing or fearing endangerment could receive security surveillance of their home and workplace. In extreme case scenario, a witness could be relocated, internally or abroad.

Interestingly, the bill before the Abdul Kwari committee provides for the extreme form of witness protection, which is the relocation of an endangered witness to a different part of the country, or to another country all together. He could be given a new identity, complete with valid identity documents compatible with his new protective status.

Following the Italian system for witness protection, a collaborator of justice is most likely to fall in need of extra protection. This is someone who had been a key participant in organized crime, and facing criminal prosecution himself, but agrees to cooperate with law enforcement agents by giving information needed to crack the case and to convict his former comrades in mafia-type crime. It’s clear that the gang members won’t deal kindly with any collaborator of justice if they ever had a chance to get close to him after his sellout.

Also deserving of protection is a witness who had been a victim of high impact crime, or an eye witness of a crime, and who testifies at trial, thereby exposing themselves to serious and imminent harm. A recent UNODC audit showed that only 14 out the 43 nations subscribing to the international protocol to protect witnesses, have implemented the highest form of protection. These nations had, at one time or the other, disguised a witness and relocated them to a different environment within their jurisdiction, or to another country entirely, to ensure their safety and comfort after they cooperated in investigation, or testified in the prosecution of high-impact criminal activities.

Instances abound globally, to buttress the fact that witness protection programme helps governments to burst coded criminal rings, and to nab, prosecute and adequately punish gangsters according to prevailing laws. One notable case study was the Mountain Boys that once held sway in South Africa. It was well organized, multi layered, and engaged in a range of criminal activities that threatened economic and social order in the home country and beyond. Their activities included money laundering and mining rights violations. A plea bargain, and promise of adequate security, encouraged a gang member to squeal on the syndicate, leading its elimination. Other instances abound.

The Nigerian bill on witness protection is compact, but comprehensive and well thought. It comes with seven parts and 63 sections. Part 1 spells out the objectives and application of the witness protection procedure, and defines the meaning of witness under the Act. The next part provides for the establishment and management of the witness programme, stipulating how a person can apply for protection, how applicants would be assessed, protection of a minor, rules of confidentiality, interface with international agencies for the purpose of witness protection, and the process of terminating a protection regimen.

Other sections of the bill deal with protecting a witness from identification; the creation of witness protection fund; offences and penalties for false or misleading disclosures, and miscellaneous issues relating the agency and persons involved the administration of witness protection.

The nation must be grateful to hardworking lawmakers like Senator Abdul Kwari who strive to set out criteria for right and wrong, and thereby help to enthrone the rule of law in the land. But beyond the making of good laws, the National Assembly should put in more effort in the oversight functions, to ensure that laws are strictly implemented such a way as to yield the intended benefits. It’s not a call for needless confrontation with the executive arm of government.

Njoku writes from Kaduna.