Eni publishes “Eni for 2021”, relishes sustainability results, targets

Eni yesterday published “Eni for 2021 – A just transition”, the 16th voluntary sustainability report that outlines the company’s contribution and objectives for a just transition, with a view to sharing social and economic results on its path to carbon neutrality by 2050.

“As Eni, we strongly feel the responsibility to contribute to giving access to energy to all, supporting the development of the countries where we are present, and contributing to the achievement of the highest ambitions of the Paris Agreement. This commitment is stronger today, in light of the war in Ukraine, at a historical moment when it is necessary to be even more inclusive and not divisive, seeking the common good and increasing efforts to ensure Europe’s energy security, while accelerating the decarbonisation process”, said Claudio Descalzi, Eni’s Chief Executive Officer.

These messages are addressed in detail in the report, which is completed by the volumes “Eni for 2021 – Carbon neutrality by 2050”, focused on Eni’s strategies and main climate targets, and “Eni for 2021 – Sustainability performance”, which provides an overview of the company’s environmental, social and governance indicators.

Specifically, with regards to the 2050 carbon neutrality strategy, Eni further strengthened its objectives, announcing a 35 per cent reduction in net scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions by 2030 and 80 per cent by 2040 with respect to 2018 levels (compared to the -25 per vent and -65 per cent targets in the previous plan). For net scope 1 and 2 emissions, the company will achieve -40 per cent by 2025 (compared to 2018 levels) and net zero emissions by 2035, five years ahead of the previous plan.

