Eni to invest $17.88bn in Nigeria, others in 4 years

Between now and 2025, energy giant, Eni has concluded plans to close the financing gap in the upstream activities betweem now and the 2025.

Deputy chief operating officer for natural resources, Eni, Cristian Signoretto made this known at the ongoing Gastech Conference and Exhibition 2022 in Fiera, Milano, Italy said, “We are fully committed to invest 4.5 billion per annum in the upstream to bring on line new gas supplies.

Eni’s fresh investments plan is coming as European banks and investment institutions limit their investmsnts in Nigeria.

Speaking during a panel session on ‘Bridging the project funding gap in a time of geopolitical uncertainty’, Group Executive Director, Gas and Power, Mohammed Ahmed, noted though that investment from other sources has been consistent in Nigeria, as expansion in a phase ongoing.

According to him, there is need to consciously look at financing upstream investment which is key.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva said poor financial exposure of European banks and investments institutions to Nigerian oil and gas sector has stiffled exploration and production.

