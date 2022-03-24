Eno joins A/Ibom guber race promises to enhance peace, prosperity





A governorship aspirant on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election in Akwa Ibom state, Pastor Umo Eno, has promised to consolidate peace and prosperity in the state if elected governor.

Eno who stated this shortly after obtaining the N21m expression of interest and nomination forms at the party’s secretariat, Wadata Plaza, on Thursday in Abuja, said the Akwa Ibomites are behind is aspiration.

He said contrary to speculations, the incumbent Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel will ensure a level playing field for all.

He said “When people believe in your vision, believe in your aspiration, they will endorse it. That goes to show you the level of support, the level of belief and trust that the people have openly expressed. They have already seen and believe in what has happened.

“Everyone has the right of expression- that you cannot take away from anybody. So just like I am being endorsed, other people also have been endorsed. It is a normal thing in a political process.”

On why the Governor Emmanuel singled him out as his preferred successor of all those around him, he said “He has interviewed everybody and as someone who is in office and who knows the enormity of the work to be done, you will understand that he must have done it (his endorsement) from the information and intelligence and other things that are available to him. That is what I like to say at this point,” he said.

In a related development, a professionals and businessmen from Akwa Ibom state have condemned in strong terms what they called the resort to smear campaign against Governor Emmanuel by an unnamed governorship aspirant “who is embittered over his rejection as the preferred successor to the governor.”

National coordinator of the group, Engr. Ufot Akan Umoren, whoo noted that his association has details of the plot said “We have been alerted that a particular disgruntled and embittered governorship aspirant has recruited some hack writers to publish lies, baseless allegation and vile propaganda against Governor Udom Emmanuel and Pastor Eno.

“This particular aspirant is so disgruntled that he has resorted to ‘if I can’t have it, let’s destroy it mentality.’ He is so embittered that he is sponsoring lies and false contract allegations to paint the governor in bad light just because he was not endorsed.

“We condemn such desperation and send strong warning to this aspirant and his co-travellers to desist from their scheme to destabilize our state or face the wrath of the people,” Umoren warned.