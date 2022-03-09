Enoh, Usani to stakeholders: Only C/River Central can deliver APC in 2023

Former frontline Senator John Enoh and ex-Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Usani Usani have insisted that only a gubernatorial candidate from Cross River Central would guarantee the All Progressives Congress (APC) victory in the 2023 governorship election.

The duo, who jointly signed a communiqué along with a former chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) that recently defected to the APC, said recent bye-election where the party again reaffirmed its strong presence in the zone was a clear testimony that the fortunes of the ruling party largely depends on selecting a governorship candidate therefrom, in 2023.

Although both Enoh and Usani had slugged it out for the party ticket in the 2019 primaries with no little controversies, a development that ultimately paved the way for the PDP to clinch the office, they resolved that all hands must be on the deck to ensure that the party strategises successfully to retain the office.

The governor, Prof Ben Ayade, eventually decamped to the APC, a development that has led to a wave of defections from the APC in the Southern and Northern senatorial districts.

Rising from a one-day meeting held in Ikom, the three APC governorship aspirants called on the party leadership to ensure fairness and inclusiveness for all party men and women, irrespective of the senatorial district.

Part of the communiqué read: “The Central senatorial district is the only zone in the state that has not witnessed any wave of defections since the governor’s entry into the APC, unlike the Southern and Northern senatorial districts. This is largely as a result of the quality of political leadership and followership as well as the strength of the party in the district. Therefore, the leadership of the party is called upon to do everything to support the zone.

“The experience from the recent bye-elections that took place in Ogoja/Yala federal constituency and Akpabuyo state constituency where the PDP won two local governments- Akpabuyo and Ogoja, and the APC winning one, Yala, should not be taken for granted as what this suggests going forward into the party primaries and the 2023 general elections is that the party must spare nothing to be competitive in the choice of its candidates for every elective office.”

The forum, therefore, resolved that governor Ayade has the huge task of ensuring that the APC retains the state come 2023, adding that the governor should work with the leaders of the central senatorial district who have made the greatest sacrifices for the survival of the party since its inception.