Enough of jungle justice in Oyo, CP Onadeko warns

Oyo state Commissioner of Police, CP Ngozi Onadeko, has said that there will be no more be room for cases of jungle justice in and across the state.

CP Onadeko stated this Tuesday while briefing newsmen at the Oyo state Police Command headquarters in Eleyele, Ibadan, on the activities of the command which led to the arrest of 42 suspected criminals in the state.

The CP frowned at the increasing wave of jungle justice in Oyo state, saying it is “inhumane, a gross violation of the victim’s right to fair-hearing and utter disregard on the sanctity of human life.”

He tasked parents, guardians, religious and community leaders in and across Oyo state to warn their wards against engaging in jungle justice as violators would be thoroughly sanctioned and prosecuted.

” I would like to use this medium to appeal to the conscience of the good people of the state against the unpleasant rising trend of jungle justice which the command condemns strongly as inhumane, a gross violation of the victim’s right to fair-hearing and utter disregard on the sanctity of human life,” she said .

The CP added, ” consequent upon the above, parents, guardians and leaders wielding various degrees of influence in religious, educational and traditional capacities are passionately advised to warn their wards and protégés against these despicable acts of heightened level of impunity as violators would be thoroughly sanctioned and prosecuted.”

Re-affirming Oyo state Police command’s commitment to justice and assurances of a sustained level of relative tranquility throughout the yuletide and beyond, CP Onadeko called for improved cooperation from the citizenry, especially in the areas of providing credible and timely information germane in birthing a crime free Oyo state.