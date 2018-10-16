Enough of killings in our land

It is quite disheartening to find out that we are not in a democratic Nigeria, but the citizens do not appear to know this as we carry on as if nothing is happening.

It first started with the alleged killing by herdsmen during where many responsible citizens of this country lost their lives without any justifiable reason.

The victims are usually left to their fate as no help, in whatever form, comes to them.

In the midst of this pain, we still claim to be living in peace.

How does that add up? Democracy, which is often defined as government of the people by the people and for the people, does not appear to be working for us, but rather working for the selfish reasons of our heartless and wicked leaders.

For me, what we are practicing in Nigeria is autocracy, certainly not democracy, and we must therefore change our way as a people.

Quite a lot is happening in our land, the people are crying and not heard.

Our leaders choose to play politics with our lives.

Our leaders have become something else.

All we hear is impeachment threat and 2019 general elections, yet people are suffering.

While coming on board, President Muhammadu Buhari promised to fight corruption.

But what are we seeing today? The corruption fighters have become the corrupt.

What an irony? Why can’t the proceeds recovered from looters be used to settle farmers whose farmlands were destroyed as well as herders who lost their cattle during the many crises? When this is done, and done sincerely, peace will certainly return to the land.

Enough of these killings! For God sake, government cannot say this is beyond its control.

Guaranteeing the security of lives and property is a major role of any government.

Let the Buhari-led APC government sit up and restore sanity to our land where love and unity hold sway.

As a democratic nation, we cannot afford to fall to the level of beasts.

Nigeria, enough of these killings! Anna Erah Onah, Karmo, Abuja

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.