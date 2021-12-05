Ensure CAF inspect, certify Moshood Abiola National Stadium, ministry tells NFF

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development is eager to get the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja to host international football matches as soon as possible.

Top ministry official revealed it will write the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to begin the process of getting the stadium certified by the Confederation of African Football (CAF)and also work with the Ministry to facilitate the installation of the Video Assistant Refereeing (VAR) technology.

Last Friday, the newly rehabilitated pitch of the stadium and two new digital scoreboards were handed over to the Ministry by Aron Nigeria Limited, the contractors of the Dangote Industries Group on the project.

The ministry official said the Minister, Sunday Dare, is leaving no stone unturned in his bid to get important international matches to the edifice.

“The Minister has instructed the department of facilities in the Ministry to work with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF)on getting the stadium certified by CAF, or even FIFA, if need be,” the sources revealed.

“He wants the VAR technology installed there as well. So we expect the NFF to write CAF, get a checklist of what needs to be done before an inspection is carried out and to begin these processes without delay.

“I can confirm to you that work has commenced on the training pitches and that the other necessary facilities like the dressing rooms, Media Centre, Referees’ rooms, Medical rooms, Rest rooms and VIP Lounges are at full functionality already,” he said.

Only two months ago, the President of the World Soccer Governing Body, FIFA, Gianni Infantino and his Vice President, who doubles as CAF President, Dr Patrice Motsepe visited the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja and were impressed with the state of the pitch and some other facilities at the edifice, promising to get it to host some international matches when ready.

