Ensure human rights protection, CJN charges judicial officers 

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, Monday, charged judicial officers on the need to ensure the protection of human rights.

He said all human beings are entitled to it.

The CJN gave the charge in a keynote address at the opening ceremony of the 2022 National Workshop on Practice and Procedure in the Area, Sharia and Customary Courts held at the National Judicial Institute (NJI), Abuja.

The theme of the 2022 workshop was, ‘Promoting Efficiency in the Dispensation of Justice in the lower court.’

At the ceremony, the CJN implored participants to outlaw and discarded all customs which are repugnant to natural justice and equity.

He said, “It is your responsibility to ensure the protection of human rights by finding and giving expression to the basic rights and freedom to which all human beings are entitled.”

