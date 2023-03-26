Ensure you make Nigerians proud, APC chieftain tells Tinubu 







A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Benue state, Omale Omale, Sunday urged the president- elect, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, to immediately after taking over government address the issues of insecurity, unemployment, and the economy to improve the standard of leaving of the citizens.



Omale urge the president-elect to make Nigerians proud by ensuring that the country is better and the people are happy.



In a statement issued Sunday to congratulate the president and other elected officials, he described the elections as historical, noting that Nigerians and Benue people in particular have opted for a new political order with high expectations.



He said the victory clearly acknowledged not only the overwhelming acceptability the president -elect and governor in the country and state respectively, but was also further confirmation that indeed the APC made the right choices during the party primaries.



